IFG Advisory LLC Sells 113 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $525.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.88 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $513.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.81.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

