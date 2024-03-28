SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Position Boosted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

