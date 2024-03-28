IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 4,794 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE SNA opened at $296.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.79. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $297.61.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,664 shares of company stock worth $13,189,544. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
