Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.31.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $314.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $317.65.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $10,044,174. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,882,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

