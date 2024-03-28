Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Worthington Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $61.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Worthington Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $69.96.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,035.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after acquiring an additional 526,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 242,833 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,934,000 after acquiring an additional 125,592 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 67,348.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after acquiring an additional 307,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

