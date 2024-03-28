MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

MIXT opened at $14.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $353.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0603 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 452,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,718,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

