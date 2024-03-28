Truist Financial Reaffirms Hold Rating for Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $250.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $253.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.36. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $253.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 145 shares of company stock worth $27,451 and have sold 12,451 shares worth $3,030,512. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

