Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Largo Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Largo in a research report issued on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo Stock Up 3.3 %

LGO stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Largo has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $99.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of Largo

Largo Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Largo by 4,549.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Largo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Largo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Largo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Largo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.