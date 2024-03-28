Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Largo Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Largo in a research report issued on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.
Largo Stock Up 3.3 %
LGO stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Largo has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $99.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Institutional Trading of Largo
Largo Company Profile
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Largo
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.