Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Shares Set to Split on Monday, April 1st

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Free Report) shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, April 1st. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, April 1st.

SZKMF opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $48.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

