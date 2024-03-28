Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Shares Set to Split on Monday, April 1st

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Free Report) shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, April 1st. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, April 1st.
Suzuki Motor Stock Performance
SZKMF opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $48.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07.
About Suzuki Motor
