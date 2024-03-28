Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $128.00 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $128.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.65 and its 200-day moving average is $101.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

