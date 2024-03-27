Well Done LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Well Done LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.21. 2,066,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,565. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

