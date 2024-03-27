Well Done LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Well Done LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. 33,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,373. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Stories

