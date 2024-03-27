Well Done LLC Lowers Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Well Done LLC cut its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,024,000 after buying an additional 3,668,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,323,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,406,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,327. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $143.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.27 and a 200 day moving average of $124.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 109.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 326.32%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

