Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 764,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,731 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $58,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,798,000 after buying an additional 266,516 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.76. 2,498,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,610. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.05.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

