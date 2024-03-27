Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 40,881 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.09 per share, for a total transaction of $698,656.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,084,397 shares in the company, valued at $479,962,344.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 35,187 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $598,882.74.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 107,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,807,290.84.

On Monday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 77,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,298,621.40.

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 73,028 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,245,127.40.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 36,450 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $622,566.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,946 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $855,574.98.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 246,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $4,216,027.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 43,233 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $733,231.68.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 91,079 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,517,376.14.

On Friday, February 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,699 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $429,173.30.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ECAT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 153,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,885. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 323,485 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $18,968,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 239.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 54,553 shares during the period.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

