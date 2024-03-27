Digital Ltd Quint Purchases 17,000 Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $265,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 763,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,910,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Digital Ltd Quint also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Digital Ltd Quint purchased 22,000 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Digital Ltd Quint acquired 46,500 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $600,780.00.

LEE traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,212. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.68 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

