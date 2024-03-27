Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $163,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $521.72. The stock had a trading volume of 175,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,358. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $512.34 and its 200-day moving average is $469.19. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $364.88 and a 52 week high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.