iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

