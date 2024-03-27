Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Invests $226,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,558,306 shares of company stock worth $956,098,061. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DELL stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,469. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.64. The firm has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

