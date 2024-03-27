Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Update

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,388,700 shares, an increase of 1,694,250.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 753.0 days.
Orpea Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ORPEF remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Orpea has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $744.90.
About Orpea
