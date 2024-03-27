Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 984.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Shares of ATO opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

