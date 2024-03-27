Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $455,000 Stock Position in Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southland were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLND. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Southland in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Southland in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Southland in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southland in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Southland in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLND opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Southland ( NASDAQ:SLND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $316.19 million during the quarter. Southland had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 1.66%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Southland in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

