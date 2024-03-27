Tectonic Advisors LLC Invests $257,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $316.46 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.51 and a 52 week high of $324.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

