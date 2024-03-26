nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $538.5-544.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.43 million. nCino also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.13-0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded nCino from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.90.

nCino stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.18. 1,199,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,158. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. nCino has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $35.83.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $27,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $206,098.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,918,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in nCino by 41.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

