Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after purchasing an additional 966,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after buying an additional 468,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $32,403,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after acquiring an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $223.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,534. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 666.20 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.82 and a fifty-two week high of $245.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $270,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,262,883.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total value of $1,881,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,174,519.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $270,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,262,883.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,536,955 in the last 90 days. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DUOL. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Get Our Latest Report on DUOL

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.