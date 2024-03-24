Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PACB. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 4.2 %

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.87. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 68,371 shares of company stock worth $459,806 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

