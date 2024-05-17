Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Given New $85.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $83.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCI

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.69. 498,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,330. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.13. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $5,514,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,674,478.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,469,402.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $5,514,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,674,478.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,292 shares of company stock worth $15,670,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $92,331,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $22,890,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,499,000 after buying an additional 289,741 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $14,350,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2,178.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 234,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after buying an additional 224,192 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.