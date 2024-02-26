ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues Earnings Results

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09, RTT News reports. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. ONEOK updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-$5.14 EPS.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.91. 3,661,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,577. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $73.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average of $67.58.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.66%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.