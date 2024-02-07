Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAME

Atlantic American Price Performance

Shares of Atlantic American stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.59 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic American in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic American by 62.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biglari Sardar grew its position in Atlantic American by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.