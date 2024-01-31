Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TRT opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.00. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trio-Tech International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

