Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of TRT opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.00. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.16%.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
