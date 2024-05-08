Internet Computer (ICP) Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $12.05 or 0.00019579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.59 billion and $104.93 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00055033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00014707 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,446,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,674,998 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

