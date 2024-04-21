Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $881.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 191,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

