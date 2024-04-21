Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

