StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

S&W Seed Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in S&W Seed by 85.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in S&W Seed by 7.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Stories

