Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 26,303 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 184.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,303 shares during the period. Roblox comprises about 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roblox from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Freedom Capital raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roblox from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Roblox from $159.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $965,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,302,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,499,230.30. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 30,034 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $2,181,970.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,322,656.95. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 527,018 shares of company stock worth $37,145,491 in the last three months. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.67. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 304.42% and a negative net margin of 21.78%.Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Further Reading

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