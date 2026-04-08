Regions Financial Corporation $RF Stock Holdings Increased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,662 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,175 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Cane Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,479,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 163,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE RF opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 22.44%.The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

Regions Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Evercore lowered Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Regions Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $1,036,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $505,635.82. This trade represents a 67.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

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