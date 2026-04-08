Oak Thistle LLC Buys 26,838 Shares of Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 333.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,880 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 26,838 shares during the period. Performance Food Group makes up about 0.4% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,213,443 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $646,447,000 after buying an additional 1,964,799 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $152,717,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 79.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,647,062 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $275,400,000 after buying an additional 1,168,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 246.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,158,288 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $120,508,000 after buying an additional 823,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 101.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,265,685 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $131,682,000 after buying an additional 636,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.44.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. Performance Food Group Company has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Chasity D. Grosh sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $169,611.29. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,490.03. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

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