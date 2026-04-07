Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Sells FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (Republican-West Virginia) recently sold shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). In a filing disclosed on April 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in FactSet Research Systems stock on March 31st.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) on 3/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) on 3/25/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 3/11/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) on 2/10/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/10/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 2/9/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 1/28/2026.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $231.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $474.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.96.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $611.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 30.25%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $279.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total transaction of $760,540.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,920.30. This represents a 74.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total transaction of $761,955.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,211.25. The trade was a 71.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Senator Capito

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state’s history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.