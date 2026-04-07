Rep. Kevin Hern Sells Off Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Representative Kevin Hern (Republican-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). In a filing disclosed on April 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Prologis stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “HERN FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST” account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) on 3/24/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA) on 3/18/2026.

Sold $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 3/18/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on 3/17/2026.

Prologis Stock Down 1.1%

PLD opened at $132.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $143.95.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 37.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.56%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Argus upped their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kevin Hern went into business as a McDonald’s franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald’s franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald’s National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Prologis Company Profile

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Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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