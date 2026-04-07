ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

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ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.73. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 339,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,176,341.20. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,015,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,159,842.20. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,114 shares of company stock worth $6,092,308. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 187.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79,206 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ON Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent market write-ups noted ON outpaced the broader market today, citing the company’s latest quarterly beat and updated guidance as the main near-term catalysts. Why ON Semiconductor Outpaced the Market (Zacks)

Recent market write-ups noted ON outpaced the broader market today, citing the company’s latest quarterly beat and updated guidance as the main near-term catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results: ON reported EPS above consensus ($0.64 vs. $0.62 est.), and provided Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance (0.560–0.660), which gives investors a clearer near-term outlook despite revenue headwinds. (Company/earnings release summarized in market coverage.)

Quarterly results: ON reported EPS above consensus ($0.64 vs. $0.62 est.), and provided Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance (0.560–0.660), which gives investors a clearer near-term outlook despite revenue headwinds. (Company/earnings release summarized in market coverage.) Neutral Sentiment: Balance-sheet/volume context: Liquidity metrics look healthy (quick ratio ~2.98, current ratio ~4.52, debt/equity ~0.39). Trading volume today is below the stock’s average, suggesting the move may not be broad-based participation.

Balance-sheet/volume context: Liquidity metrics look healthy (quick ratio ~2.98, current ratio ~4.52, debt/equity ~0.39). Trading volume today is below the stock’s average, suggesting the move may not be broad-based participation. Negative Sentiment: Top-line weakness and margins: Revenue was down ~11% year-over-year and came in roughly in line with estimates, while net margin remains thin (~2.0%). Those trends pose execution and cyclical risks for semiconductor cyclicality.

Top-line weakness and margins: Revenue was down ~11% year-over-year and came in roughly in line with estimates, while net margin remains thin (~2.0%). Those trends pose execution and cyclical risks for semiconductor cyclicality. Negative Sentiment: Analyst skepticism: Wall Street Zen recently downgraded ON to a Hold, signaling some analyst caution on valuation and/or growth visibility; ON’s trailing P/E is elevated, which increases sensitivity to execution misses. Wall Street Zen Downgrades ON Semiconductor to Hold

About ON Semiconductor

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ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

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