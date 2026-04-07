Children’s Place (PLCE) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 9th. Analysts expect Children’s Place to post earnings of ($0.8588) per share and revenue of $366.6010 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 16, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Children’s Place Stock Up 5.4%

PLCE stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLCE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 2,181.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 284,861 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 897.1% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 308,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 277,401 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 147.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 58,954 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at $358,000.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Children’s Place, Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) is a leading specialty retailer of children’s apparel, footwear and accessories, operating an omnichannel platform that serves families across North America. Headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, the company combines an extensive network of brick-and-mortar stores with a full-service e-commerce site to deliver a wide range of private-label products for newborns, toddlers and kids up to pre-teen. By focusing on value-priced, fashion-forward merchandise, The Children’s Place has built a recognizable brand in the youth apparel market.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses core categories such as tops, bottoms, sleepwear and outerwear, along with footwear and seasonal accessories.

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