Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Nano Dimension in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNDM

Nano Dimension Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $1.72 on Friday. Nano Dimension has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $361.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.32 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 326.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Dimension

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 2,278.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,362,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926,849 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 19.0% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 6,496,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,581 shares in the last quarter. Immersion Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 343.3% during the second quarter. Immersion Corp now owns 6,020,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,090 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,767,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,135,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 796,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) is a provider of advanced additive manufacturing solutions tailored for the electronics industry. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, the company develops integrated hardware, software and material platforms designed to accelerate the design and production of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and conformal electronic devices. Its flagship DragonFly printers use patented inkjet-based 3D printing technology to produce multi-layer PCB prototypes in a single build process, reducing lead times and enabling rapid design iterations.

In addition to its 3D printing systems, Nano Dimension offers a suite of proprietary conductive and dielectric inks, as well as workflow software that connects designers, engineers and manufacturers.

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