Illumination Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:ILLUU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Illumination Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:ILLUU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 8th. Illumination Acquisition Corp I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 27th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Illumination Acquisition Corp I’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Illumination Acquisition Corp I to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

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Illumination Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Illumination Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ILLUU opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Illumination Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

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Illumination Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: ILLUU) is a publicly listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to effect a business combination with one or more operating businesses. As a blank?check vehicle, its primary purpose is to raise capital in the public markets and use those proceeds, together with any additional financing, to acquire or merge with a private company that will thereby become publicly traded through the combination.

The company raises funds through an initial public offering and typically places IPO proceeds into a trust account pending completion of a qualifying business combination.

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