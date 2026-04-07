Regis (NASDAQ:RGS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regis (NASDAQ:RGS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Regis in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Regis alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Regis

Regis Stock Performance

RGS stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Regis (NASDAQ:RGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter. Regis had a net margin of 50.79% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 653.0% in the fourth quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 59,846 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Regis during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Regis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Regis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. 31.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regis

(Get Free Report)

Regis (NASDAQ: RGS) is a company that owns, operates and franchises a portfolio of hair salon and beauty service brands. Its business centers on providing haircutting, styling, coloring and other salon services through both company-owned and franchised locations. The company’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in the haircut and salon market that serve a range of customer segments from value-focused walk-in haircuts to full-service salon experiences.

Regis generates revenue through salon operations, franchise fees and the sale of professional hair-care products and retail items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.