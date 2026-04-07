Beeline (NASDAQ:BLNE) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Beeline (NASDAQ:BLNE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beeline in a research note on Friday, March 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Beeline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Beeline Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNE opened at $2.24 on Friday. Beeline has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65.

Beeline (NASDAQ:BLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Beeline had a negative net margin of 242.70% and a negative return on equity of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Beeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Beeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Beeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Beeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Beeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beeline Company Profile

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Beeline Holdings, Inc is a mortgage fintech company that provides a digital, AI-powered lending and title platform designed to streamline the home loan process. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline aims to make mortgages simpler and faster by combining technology with an end-to-end approach across origination and title services. The company focuses on improving efficiency and transparency for homebuyers and homeowners, supporting broader access to financial flexibility through property ownership.

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