Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

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Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 829.58% and a negative return on equity of 52.04%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel small?molecule therapies for dermatologic diseases and related rare disorders. The company’s pipeline includes several product candidates designed to address chronic inflammatory skin conditions and non?melanoma skin lesions. Lead programs include ATI?50002, a topical agent in late?stage development for molluscum contagiosum removal; ATI?50003 for common wart resolution; ATI?1501, an oral JAK1/2 inhibitor targeting pruritic disorders; and ATI?450, an oral MK2 inhibitor for inflammatory indications.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Aclaris leverages proprietary chemistry platforms and translational research capabilities to advance multiple clinical and preclinical candidates.

Further Reading

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