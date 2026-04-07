Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $49.6690 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 16, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

Shares of LAKE opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $86.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.34.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Lakeland Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Lakeland Industries from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LAKE

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc (NASDAQ:LAKE) is a global provider of high-performance protective apparel and accessories designed to safeguard workers in industrial, healthcare, laboratory, and emergency response environments. The company’s expertise lies in producing garments that shield against chemical, biological, radiological, and thermal risks, supporting safety protocols in sectors such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and first responders.

The product portfolio encompasses both single-use and reusable solutions, including chemical protective coveralls, flame-resistant garments, arc flash clothing, medical isolation gowns, and cleanroom suits.

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