Constellation Brands (STZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 8th. Analysts expect Constellation Brands to post earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $1.8449 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 9, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $155.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $126.45 and a fifty-two week high of $196.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $162.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 650.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,889,000 after buying an additional 1,533,961 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,018,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,333,000 after buying an additional 739,393 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,249.7% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 476,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,550,000 after buying an additional 441,382 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 26.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,111,000 after buying an additional 351,241 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,492,000 after buying an additional 329,337 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

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Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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