Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Stratus Properties in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratus Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STRS

Stratus Properties Stock Up 1.3%

STRS stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stratus Properties has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $241.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Stratus Properties

In other news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 5,417 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $163,105.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,128,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,983,440.73. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratus Properties

(Get Free Report)

Stratus Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: STRS) is a publicly traded real estate investment and management company focused on acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties in the United States. The company targets net?lease assets in the office, industrial and retail sectors, seeking long-term, creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases that transfer property-related expenses to lessees. Stratus Properties employs a disciplined investment strategy designed to generate stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in 2014, Stratus Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties across major metropolitan and secondary markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.