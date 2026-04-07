Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLP. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

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Simulations Plus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. Simulations Plus had a negative net margin of 81.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,157 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 775,704 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1,898.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 457,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 434,275 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 569,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 319,301 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

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Simulations Plus, Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) specializes in advanced modeling and simulation software tailored to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and chemical industries. The company’s flagship products include ADMET Predictor, a quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) tool for predicting absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion and toxicity properties, and GastroPlus, a physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modeling platform for simulating drug absorption and pharmacokinetics.

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